Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Director Buys C$32,678.30 in Stock

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Silver acquired 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.45 per share, with a total value of C$32,678.30.

Mark Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mark Silver bought 100,000 shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,120,000.00.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AI opened at C$11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$501.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.95 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58, a current ratio of 62.51 and a quick ratio of 102.54.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AI

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.