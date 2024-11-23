Optivise Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.60 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41.
iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MBS ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.