First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

FTXN stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

