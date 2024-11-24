Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Shares Sold by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC owned 1.28% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 110,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.76.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

