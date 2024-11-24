Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

ZTR stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

