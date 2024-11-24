Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 16th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0309 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $4.31 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

