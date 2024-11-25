AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.21 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 34729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,250,000.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

