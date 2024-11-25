SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 10.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 555,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 877,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 12.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

