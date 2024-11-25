SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 10.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 555,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 877,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
The stock has a market capitalization of $521.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
