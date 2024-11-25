TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
TRU Precious Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.10.
About TRU Precious Metals
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
