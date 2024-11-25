TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.25 and last traded at C$19.25, with a volume of 2328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.72.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.91. The firm has a market cap of C$456.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

