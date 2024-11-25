iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.45 and last traded at $99.16, with a volume of 127159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.83.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

