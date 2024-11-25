BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (ZWHC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on December 3rd

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Price Performance

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF stock traded up 0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 29.62. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 744. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 30.07. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of 27.52 and a 1 year high of 31.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.