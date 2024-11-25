Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 27081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.82.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

