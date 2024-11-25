Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading Up 12.5% – Time to Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.09. 11,227,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 801% from the average session volume of 1,246,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Red Cat Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $725.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of -0.07.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $51,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter valued at $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 390.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

