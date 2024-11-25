Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading Up 12.5% – Time to Buy?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.09. 11,227,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 801% from the average session volume of 1,246,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
Red Cat Trading Up 7.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $725.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of -0.07.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
