iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.79 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 75546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.47.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

