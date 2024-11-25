Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Imran Khan bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner acquired 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares in the company, valued at $43,804,188. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 in the last ninety days. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zeta Global stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

