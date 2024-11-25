American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in American International Group were worth $91,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after acquiring an additional 722,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 269,188 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American International Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,743,000 after purchasing an additional 198,889 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in American International Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,200,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,411,000 after buying an additional 258,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,186,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,112,000 after buying an additional 105,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $76.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s payout ratio is -47.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

