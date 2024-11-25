Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 840,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,900,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £763,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

