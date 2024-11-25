Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 4188124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 3.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
