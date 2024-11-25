iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.30 and last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 595023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.58.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

