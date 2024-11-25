Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 177,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,651 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,536,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $56.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

