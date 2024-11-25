M Grier Eliasek Buys 5,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,691,130 shares in the company, valued at $7,863,754.50. This represents a 0.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M Grier Eliasek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, M Grier Eliasek purchased 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $22,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $4.83 on Monday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.31 million during the quarter. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -276.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 34.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

