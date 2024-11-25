Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stake Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 1,034.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,383 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,622,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 750,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 570,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 483.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 557,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,330,000 after acquiring an additional 461,785 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,295,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,579,000 after acquiring an additional 362,573 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,330,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 263,194 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

