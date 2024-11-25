Swedbank AB Buys 750,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Entegris were worth $118,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Entegris stock opened at $107.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

