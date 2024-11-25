Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $74.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Robert Half by 27,895.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,244,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,492 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Robert Half by 28.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 101.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,439,000 after purchasing an additional 786,031 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 900.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 834,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,155,000 after acquiring an additional 751,049 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth about $41,096,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.