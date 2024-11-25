Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CEO Sells 187,099 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 187,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $8,619,650.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,747,653.06. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jack Abuhoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, Jack Abuhoff sold 225,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $10,435,500.00.
Innodata Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 2.30. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on INOD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innodata
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.