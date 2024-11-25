Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CEO Sells 187,099 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 187,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $8,619,650.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,747,653.06. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Abuhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Jack Abuhoff sold 225,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $10,435,500.00.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 2.30. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innodata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Innodata by 38.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Articles

