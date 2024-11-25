Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 29232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.72. Air Canada had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

