Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73.
About Bitcoin Group
Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
