SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €4.03 ($4.24) and last traded at €4.07 ($4.28), with a volume of 408638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €4.11 ($4.33).

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.92. The stock has a market cap of $497.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.87.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

