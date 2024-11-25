JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of JCDecaux to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

