Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:OOSP)

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA OOSP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 3,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871. Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.
About Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF
