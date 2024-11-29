Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Declares Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:OOSP)

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OOSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OOSP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 3,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871. Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

About Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF

The Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (OOSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to generate quarterly income, with a focus on principal preservation, utilizing a go-anywhere active approach to securitized products. Positions are selected based on fundamental, top-down analysis and bottom-up risk factors.

