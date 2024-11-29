Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bunzl Stock Up 1.5 %

BZLFY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. 9,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.76. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

