Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Decreases By 75.0%

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of APx Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APXI. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 90.8% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,925,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 45.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 180,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 792,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 98,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 10.8 %

APXI traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

