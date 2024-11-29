GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 11.1 %

GCMGW traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.40. 1,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

