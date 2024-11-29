GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 11.1 %
GCMGW traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.40. 1,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
About GCM Grosvenor
