Financial Contrast: Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good 4.47% 8.15% 4.29% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Tate & Lyle”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million 2.29 -$3.06 million $0.25 14.36 Tate & Lyle $2.07 billion 1.69 $236.32 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Sow Good has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and Tate & Lyle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 3 0 0 2.00 Tate & Lyle 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.38%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Summary

Sow Good beats Tate & Lyle on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems. It also provides industrial starches; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed, meal, and corn oil. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

