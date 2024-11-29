Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Increases By 225.0%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,252,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 282,230 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,973,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,210,000 after buying an additional 637,748 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 82,353.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 33,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,129. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

