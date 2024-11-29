Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Up 520.7% in November

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 520.7% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCI traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $150.72.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.