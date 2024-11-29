Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Up 520.7% in November

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 520.7% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PSCI traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $150.72.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
