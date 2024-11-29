Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 151.3% in November

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 151.3% from the October 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Burberry Group Stock Down 0.3 %

BURBY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 13,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,734. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BURBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

