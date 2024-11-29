Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGHM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 26,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

