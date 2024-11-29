iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 954,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 69,552 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 421,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 342,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,082. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1633 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

