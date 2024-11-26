Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 13,726.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,687,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,695,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,044,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,774,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,497,000 after acquiring an additional 351,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $178.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

