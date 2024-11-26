Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 17,100 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 293,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $250.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

