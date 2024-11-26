Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Semtech had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29-0.35 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.290-0.350 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

Get Semtech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.