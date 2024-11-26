Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,863 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 841,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,560,000 after acquiring an additional 354,392 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.