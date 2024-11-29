Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Shares Down 30.1% – Here’s Why

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report) dropped 30.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 4,179,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 715,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.29 ($0.05).

Destiny Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.18. The company has a market cap of £2.87 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.22.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

