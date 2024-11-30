Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Drops By 18.8%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NioCorp Developments Price Performance
Shares of NIOBW stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.64.
NioCorp Developments Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NioCorp Developments
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.