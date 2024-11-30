Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Drops By 18.8%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NIOBW stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

