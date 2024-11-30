Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stran & Company, Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stran & Company, Inc. stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned about 0.23% of Stran & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of SWAG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 14,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $21.22 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.15.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

