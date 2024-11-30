Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 58.3% in November

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

IGI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 20,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,236. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 84.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 95,942 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.4% in the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 204,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 34,665 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 67.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

