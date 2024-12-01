AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

