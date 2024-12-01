Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,020,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $44.30 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

